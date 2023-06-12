The Area News
Daniel Dossetor claims 11th MIA Open title

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:11pm
The MIA Open men's final went the distance, but Griffith's Daniel Dossetor was able to pick up his 11th title after a tiebreaker against Albury's Jade Culph.

