The MIA Open men's final went the distance, but Griffith's Daniel Dossetor was able to pick up his 11th title after a tiebreaker against Albury's Jade Culph.
Dossetor dropped just three games on the way to the semi-final, where he was able to overcome Dylan White, and the Griffith veteran was able to head to the final with a 6-3, 7-5 win.
Curph had a similar path to the final, and after dropping four games on the way to the semi-final, it was a closer game, with Culph overcoming Daniel Frazer 6-2, 6-4.
The Albury player was in the box seat early as he took the first set 6-3 before Dossetor was able to fight back in the second.
It was evenly poised before Dossetor broke in the fifth game and was then able to hold serve and break again to take the second set 6-2, sending the game into a tiebreaker just after the two-hour mark.
Dossetor was able to get out to a 7-4 lead before a late fightback from Culph saw the game levelled at 7-all in the first to 10 tiebreakers.
Dossetor was able to see off the swing in momentum to claim his 11th MIA Open Men's title with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 win.
In a battle between two veterans, Dossetor used the age difference as motivation after losing the first set.
"He is a couple of years older than me, so it was a bit of the battle of the veterans," he said.
"I looked down the other end and saw that he was hanging in there and thought, well, if he can hold in, I can do it a bit longer. It gave me a bit of motivation.
"I had a tough semi-final and just got through that, and I think he did as well, so we were both battling out there."
It was a busy weekend at the Griffith Tennis Club, with games running into the late evening on Saturday night due to the strong number of entries, which Dossetor feels is the most in at least a decade.
"We had to close entries early and even had a few locals on the wait list just because we didn't have space for them," he said.
"I was here until 11pm still playing on Saturday night, which isn't much fun, but it's just what you have to do when you have so many entrants, which was great to see."
