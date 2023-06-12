Family-owned irrigation dealer, Flow Smart, has received international acclaim after securing a top dealership award.
Owners Bryce and Cate Yates have accepted the top Zimmatic TM Dealership Award for the Asia-Pacific region at Lindsay Corporation's dealership convention in Nebraska.
It's the first time the award has been presented to a dealer outside the US.
The Yates' first opened their business in 2005 and today it is considered a market leader in the design, supply and installation of spray irrigation systems in southern NSW and Victoria.
Mr Yates said it was an unexpected honour, especially for a first-generation MIA business to take out the award.
"We had been to the convention as an international representative in the past. So we thought that was what it was. We weren't expecting to take out an award," Mr Yates said.
"It's a huge honour, especially for our staff and clients.
"We're thrilled to bring global recognition back and share it with our regionally-based team. The award has great meaning for them as they represent the partnership between Flow Smart as a premium dealer and Lindsay's flagship 'Zimmatic' brand."
"It's been a huge amount of work for the team as we have been pushing for international recognition of the contribution and diversity international dealers make to the US-based company. It was wonderful to see that come to fruition.
"It's an exciting time for innovation in Australian agriculture and together, with the advancements of our partners like Lindsay, we look forward to integrating a suite of technology for our clients."
Lindsay Corporation is a flagship company for over 400 Zimmatic TM dealerships worldwide.
It has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment for more than 60 years, with irrigation systems operating in more than 90 countries and irrigating more than 12 million acres of crops.
Lindsay's global agricultural irrigation president, Gustavo Oberto, said he was proud to recognise Flow Smart.
"They are dedicated to providing their customers with game-changing innovations that improve operational efficiency, boost productivity and reduce input costs," he said.
"Their commitment to customer service is second to none."
