The Area News
Home/News/Business

Top gong for Flow Smart at Lindsay Corporations US convention

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flow Smart owners Cate and Mark Yates pictured with their award recently. Picture, supplied
Flow Smart owners Cate and Mark Yates pictured with their award recently. Picture, supplied

Family-owned irrigation dealer, Flow Smart, has received international acclaim after securing a top dealership award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.