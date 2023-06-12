If it stays still, it's gotta be big

Each year thousands of people make their way to Griffith.
The weekend was just passed is a great example with thousands converging on the city for the Sikh Games.
Thousands more attend other events like the Salami Festival and the city's spring celebrations and the Vintage Festival sees plenty of former residents returning to catch up.
There's probably even people who come and visit Scenic Hill and look at the hermit's cave - but it's difficult to pin a number on that.
The opportunity to bring people to Griffith relies not on static displays but in events which showcase the lifestyle we all love so much.
Some cities can rely on static displays or buildings - harbour bridges, opera houses, aquariums and large museums and the like.
Not every city can host warships as a draw card for visitors.
Griffith is currently working out what a new art gallery might look like.
It's clear that thinking on a small scale won't deliver for Griffith. Taking shortcuts and pinching pennies won't do anything to move the dial.
Building a new art gallery, or cultural precinct, has to be more than just tacking an extension on to another building as we'll be left in the same place as before - something that doesn't attract enough people west.
We're a long way from major population centres and we have a few reasons for people to come out west, so perhaps if we think a little bigger we can find a way to invest in our future.
Of course, in the background, there is a special rate variation on the way - so big picture thinking on the future has to be matched with big picture thinking when it comes to money.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
