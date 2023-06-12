Owen Toyota has won a nation-wide competition for best-looking regional dealership..
The competition was open to all members of the Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA), with categories open for best-looking metro and regional dealership.
Owen Toyota owners Mark and Dean Owen said they were stoked with the win
"I thought we might have a chance of doing well but it was still incredible to think we won out of all other regional dealerships across Australia, from Hyundai to Kia to Nissan," Dean Owen said.
"Some towns and cities have three or four different dealerships operating.
"Dubbo City Toyota, which received an honorable mention, was only built three years ago and is fairly impressive.
"I think what sets ours apart is how unique it is. It has something of a theme to it, like a rural resort, and that seems to appeal to people."
The award is timely given the building just recently celebrated its 14th year.
The design was no accident, with the brothers visiting numerous other dealerships around the country to determine the look they wanted prior to opening in 2009.
"Two years before construction, we went on a road trip to search for inspiration to generate ideas about what we wanted," Mark Owen said.
"The dealership in Noosa Heads was a big influence on the design. It had timber ramps leading into the entrance and an almost eco-lodge feel about it."
Following their adventures, the Owens worked with local architect Peter Budd to bring their dream to life.
"We wanted to make the design work well not just for our customers but also for the comfort and productivity of our staff," Mark Owen said.
Unbeknown to them, it was Owen Toyota's brand manager, Sarah Taranto, who entered the dealership into the competition.
"I knew Mark and Dean were a bit modest to enter so I went ahead and did it," she said.
"I thought we might be in with a chance because the building is so unique. Visitors always tell us how impressive it is."
The building and staff will now be the subject of a professional photo-shoot, with stills to be used for promotional material as well as to decorate AADA's headquarters.
The winner of the metropolitan category was New Town Toyota in East Victoria Park, WA.
AADA has a membership-base of over 3,000 new car dealerships across Australia.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
