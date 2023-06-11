Solar Mad Stadium continues to be a fortress for Yoogali SC after they were able to come away with a resounding victory against Queanbeyan City.
The three points see Yoogali SC move four points clear at the top of the table after some other results when their way, but Darren Bailey isn't allowing his side to get too far ahead of themselves.
"A couple of results went our way on the weekend, and we turned the screw a little bit at the top," he said.
"There is still plenty of season ahead of us, so we can't be hanging on our loreals."
After starting the game, the brighter of the two sides, the home side, was able to make the breakthrough as Yoogali SC were able to get Bailey in behind the defence, and his cutback was able to find Joe Preece for his first of the game.
Yoogali were able to hit Queanbeyan on the break nine minutes before the halftime interval as Preece was able to find Mason Donadel in space, and after Donadel was able to beat his defender, he found Josh De Rossi in the middle of the box to see the home side head into the break with a 2-0 lead.
Five minutes after the break, Preece was able to pop up for his second in what the home side would have hoped would have iced the game.
Yoogali started to invite some pressure on themselves with some scrappy control. Queanbeyan was able to get one goal back.
It was only a short reprieve as Preece was able to complete his hat-trick with a goal just 90 seconds after City's first before Mason Donadel sealed the 5-1 win.
Bailey felt that it was the game management that allowed City a possible way back into the game.
"We were up 2-0 at halftime and then scored early in the second, and we kind of switched off a little bit," he said.
"Hopefully, we can get better at that as the year continues."
Preece was instrumental in Yoogali's success, and Bailey felt that any team would have struggled to contain him in that form.
"When Joey is in form, any team struggles to handle him," he said.
"The way that we play when he is in that kind of form, we are sometimes unstoppable."
Yoogali SC will look to keep their seven-game undefeated streak intact when they make the trip to Canberra White Eagles.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
