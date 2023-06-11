Southern Inland Rugby Union's women's team has adjusted seamlessly to the 15s format to return home from Goulburn Brumbies Provincial Champions on Saturday.
Defeating Monaro 27-0 coach Mark Macarthur said the side performed even better than he had anticipated they would.
"The girls, even with limited training time together, were able to stick to the stricture and get the job done," Macarthur said.
"They excelled at the 15s game, it was quite surprising how quickly they were able to adjust from the 10s format to the 15s.
"Looking at what they did on the field they were able to read the defence and quickly adjust what we've taught them to execute what was needed."
Macarthur said that rugby IQ has been an ongoing focus of the SIRU representative side program.
With more new than returning players in the side this year, Macarthur said it was an outstanding performance by the cohort, with every player standing up to do their part.
"It shows the depth that we have within the region to be able to take that many new players, put them into a representative squad and excel," he said.
"They improve on last year in respect to their efforts."
After narrowly losing to South Coast 19-14 in last year's Provincial Championships, Macarthur said there was a extra drive within the group to win this year.
Struggling with fitness and intensity in 2022, the coach said the team wasn't ready to come off the field once the whistle blew at 80-minutes.
"They looked like they could have played on for another 40-minutes easily," he said.
"They just wanted to keep playing, it was a good day for rugby, a little bit cold, so that kept them wanting to be running out on the field."
Tessa Good had a strong game in the backs with Milly Lucas also stepping up to the challenge.
A joint effort from the forwards kept the tries coming, with Cornelia Tanielu, putting in a 70-minute effort in the front row.
"It's hard to pinpoint because everyone executed very well within their roles, they probably surpassed my expectations," Macarthur said.
So pleased with his sides performance, Macarthur is anticipating several SIRU names to be among those selected in the Brumbies Country side.
The Provincial Championships act in part as a selection opportunity for the Country side.
"Obviously the next level, it's not just on Saturday's game, they'll do some Country Origins I've heard, but I feel after yesterday's game, individual ability and their ability to adapt to a team structure should see quite a few of the girls picked up," he said.
Selected or not, Macarthur anticipates the opportunity to play the 15s format and at a higher level will filter positive impacts to local SIRU sides.
"You go there to win but I was more excited to watch the ladies execute a structure that would normally be considered a higher level structure, that was the biggest take away for me," he said.
"The most exciting part is that year-on-year, I know that as a region within SIRU we're going to be able to improve that and the ladies will be able to take what they learn at the representative and take it back to their clubs to impart that knowledge onto their teammates."
