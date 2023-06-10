The Area News
Leeton's Ua Ravu starts pre-season training with NRLW side the Canberra Raiders

By Talia Pattison
Updated June 10 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:12pm
Ua Ravu is continuing to make her mark on the women's rugby league final after signing with the Canberra Raiders inaugural NRLW team.

