The organisers of the 25th Sikh Games couldn't have asked for better weather for day one of the two day event.
The Griffith Shaheedi Tournament (or Sikh Games) - far and away the biggest event on Griffith's calendar for both attendees and economic impact - are celebrating their silver jubilee with the introduction of hockey, making use of Griffith's new Regional Sports Centre.
The crowds swarmed into Ted Scobie Oval for the start of the festivities with Football starting the day before the main attraction of kabaddi getting underway just after lunch time, which drew in the crowds to the lower level.
As usual, donations will be accepted over the event - and any made will go to the Griffith Base Hospital.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
