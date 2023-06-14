The Area News
Court

Glenn Connors convicted for reckless wounding in Griffith Local Court

By The Area News
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
'A violent assault which was planned'
A man who struck another with a glass bottle in a bid for revenge will remain in prison until the end of October.

Local News

