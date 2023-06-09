The latest in a slew of upgrades over the last decade is expected for the Binya Community Hall, with tenders sought to erect an ambulant block at the site.
President of the Binya Community Hall Committee, Joy Geddes, said new toilets are essential for the venue which has seen a swell of demand over the years.
"We've managed to accomplish so much over the past decade," Ms Geddes.
"This newest stage has been a long time in the pipeline. With all our current modern facilities the toilet block is the last project to bring everything up to speed.
"While we do have working toilets, they don't comply with the current Australian standards for ambulant access. Because the size of the hall has increased, we need a whole new system for ambulant toilets and as well as a new septic system.
Ms Geddes said best case scenario the work will take six months, if not nine.
Plans are being collated to eventually establish a War Memorial established and enhanced landscaping around the site.
"The area around the hall is ok, but we would like to see some beautification happen around the front and sides. The community are also hoping to erect a war memorial at some stage, but that's only in the planning at the moment."
READ MORE
The hall has become a key location in the area for parties and events, with Ms Geddes saying bookings have increased by over 50 per cent.
"It's certainly more in demand these days than it was 15 years ago," she said.
"COVID muddied a lot of things. For four or five years we ran Binya Arts and Crafts there.
"Curry and Jam has run at the hall for some ten years. Unfortunately they had to cancel this year due to low ticket sales. Whether it will happen again next year I'm not sure at this stage.
"We recently had a church group begin utilising the hall every Sunday. We've also had a group hold a cultural day there which will be returning this year.
"We've had weddings, birthday parties. It's a great venue for 18th and 21st birthdays because you can camp there.
"The facilities also go hand in hand in making it a great place for celebrations. We have a new bar area, a full commercial kitchen that is heated and fully air conditioned, and a big stage and entertaining area.
"Of course, more volunteers are always needed to keep up with the array of events that happen here," she said.
Those who would like to volunteer should contact Ms Geddes on 0419 618 377.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.