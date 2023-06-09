The Area News
Binya Hall Committee after tenders for ambulatory block construction

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 1:46pm
Tenders are open for the construction of an ambulant block at the Binya Community Hall. Picture by Allan Wilson
The latest in a slew of upgrades over the last decade is expected for the Binya Community Hall, with tenders sought to erect an ambulant block at the site.

