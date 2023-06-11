The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jandamarra McGrath convicted for mid-range drink driving and being an unaccompanied learner driver

By The Area News
June 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving after night with mates costs learner $1300
Driving after night with mates costs learner $1300

Getting behind the wheel after a night drinking with mates has cost one learner driver $1300 in fines and leaves him with no licence until September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.