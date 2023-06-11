Driving after night with mates costs learner $1300

Getting behind the wheel after a night drinking with mates has cost one learner driver $1300 in fines and leaves him with no licence until September.
Jandamarra McGrath, 24, was charged with mid-range drink driving and being an unaccompanied learner driver. He pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on June 7.
In documents tendered to court, police saw McGrath driving a driving a blue Nissan Navara on Watson Road in Griffith at 5am on April 30.
As McGrath drove on Watson Road he straddled the middle of the road as he went around a left hand bend, before accelerating away from police for 250 metres.
McGrath turned onto Willmouth Street and stopped. There was an unlicenced male in the passenger seat and a female in the back seat with a learner's licence. McGrath was given a roadside breath test which was positive.
A secondary reading at Griffith police station provided a reading of 0.137.
McGrath told police that he'd had the last of 12 330ml beers 40 minutes before getting into the car.
McGrath's legal representative Paul Keane conceded to the court it was a serious offence as learners have to register no alcohol when driving.
Mr Keane told the court it was a short drive to their destination and that McGrath understood the responsibility for any consequences would have fallen to him.
He asked the court to consider less than an automatic term of disqualification so McGrath could obtain employment.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted it was McGrath's manner of driving which brought him to police attention.
"He's got not insignificant matters relating to driving," Mr Khan said.
"Everyone has to understand you can't just get in a car after a heavy night of drinking."
Mr Khan told McGrath that he could have anticipated that he wouldn't be able to drive.
McGrath was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months from April 13 and he will serve 12 months on an interlock licence.
He was also fined $500 and disqualified for three months from June 7 for being an unaccompanied learner driver.
