Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet will be awarded the Medal for Public Service as part of the King's Birthday Honours.
Mr Stonestreet will receive the top honour at Government House on a date to be announced, recognising his 'outstanding public service to the community of Griffith.'
With a 43-year career in local government under his belt, Mr Stonestreet has spent 12 of those years at Griffith City Council.
He was humbled beyond words when he heard he was receiving the accolade.
"I was absolutely shocked," Mr Stonestreet said.
"To think there are people who care enough to nominate me is hugely moving. Words can hardly express my gratitude."
When he began in 2011, Griffith City Council was on a downward trend in terms of financial sustainability.
In the time since, Mr Stonestreet and his team have achieved stronger budget surpluses on an annual basis which have created opportunities for the city.
"Re-calibrating council's capacity was a challenge, as was re-instilling confidence in the community," he said.
"At that time the Murray-Darling Basin was kicking Griffith badly. Things have gotten a lot better since but if you ask anyone in Griffith, they wouldn't say it's 100 per cent. It's an ongoing journey. The community is hugely resilient and I think that will continue."
Of the many projects he has been involved with, the establishment of the $28 million St Vincent Private Community Hospital is among his most cherished.
"No other local government area in Australia I know of has built a hospital so this was an amazing achievement. I like to think I made a difference in seeing that happen," he said.
He has also been a driving force behind the Griffith Housing Strategy.
READ MORE
"Plenty of people will tell you we have a housing crisis and I think that's true. But I believe council has managed to get ahead of the game on this issue.
"Our Griffin Green housing project at Pioneer won't fix all the shortages in the city, but I think it will make a lot of difference."
He said there have been many colleagues who have mentored him over the years, particularly former mayor John Dal Broi.
"He is an absolute inspiration to me," Mr Stonestreet said. "I admire his courage, his work ethic and straight out commitment to the city.
"In addition, my senior management team are like the back bone of our organisation.
"There are so many other individuals who have been incredible to work with. Unfortunately, it's impossible to list them all, but I owe them a lot."
In the years since coming to Griffith, he and his wife Vicki have formed a tight bond with the community.
"This is an amazing place to live," he said.
"What I love about this city is the spirit, energy, enterprise, and willingness it has to take a risk and have a go.
"There are some 60 cultures that make Griffith their home. They all bring something to the table that makes this city what it is. There is almost a cosmopolitan feel about this place and I want to see it continue to thrive well into the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.