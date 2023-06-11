The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith City Council GM, Brett Stonestreet, to receive the Public Service Medal in the King's Birthday honours

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet pictured at one of the many projects he is proud of, the community stage in Memorial Park. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet pictured at one of the many projects he is proud of, the community stage in Memorial Park. Picture by Allan Wilson

Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet will be awarded the Medal for Public Service as part of the King's Birthday Honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.