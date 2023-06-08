A police investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that occurred inside the Masonic Hall on Benerembah Street this week.
Griffith firefighters attended the building around 8:16pm on June 7 to find a kitchen area alight.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze an hour later before it could spread to the rest of the building.
The cause is currently unknown and the incident is being investigated by forensic police and detectives.
It is the latest of several recent fires police are investigating.
Officers are appealing for anyone who might know anything about the fire or noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity to contact Griffith police on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, a shed and caravan were completely lost in a separate fire at a property on Chequers Road, Tharbogang on June 5.
Firefighters from Yenda, Hanwood and Leeton were called to the scene around 6.30pm to find the shed housing the caravan engulfed in flames.
Five firefighting crews wearing breathing apparatus attended and it's believed one firefighter was taken to hospital afterwards as a precaution.
There were concerns the flames would spread to hazardous chemicals and a nearby silo but firefighters managed to prevent this, extinguishing it by 10pm.
It's understood the fire was accidentally lit and one person was treated for minor injuries.
