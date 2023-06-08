The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Former Griffith Rowing Club donates over $14,000 to Country Hope

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Rowers Junior Fours president Frank Perosin, Griffith Country Hope co-ordinator Bev Devery, Graham Montgomery, John Bonetti and Angelo Salvestro. Picture by Allan Wilson
Former Rowers Junior Fours president Frank Perosin, Griffith Country Hope co-ordinator Bev Devery, Graham Montgomery, John Bonetti and Angelo Salvestro. Picture by Allan Wilson

The long-disbanded Griffith Rowing Club has donated the last of its proceeds to a worthy cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.