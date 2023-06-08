The long-disbanded Griffith Rowing Club has donated the last of its proceeds to a worthy cause.
Just under $15,000 was donated to Country Hope, the remainder of the club's finances which were kept in an account with the hope the club would one day reform.
But with ex-members now in their late 70s and early 80s, a decision was made to give the funds to a charity that would keep the money local.
A cheque for over $14,800 was handed over to Country Hope's co ordinator Bev Devery by the Griffith Rowing club's ex-president along with ex-members at Giuseppes Restaurant on Thursday.
The Griffith Rowing Club only enjoyed some six years of action but its members made the most of it, competing in high level competitions around the state.
"Two members left which is why it folded," ex-member Angelo Salvestro said.
"We enjoyed some terrific years, eventually coming second in a national competition.
"In nine months we were champions in the Griffith Regatta Maiden Four, Nagambie Maiden Four, Rutherglen Maiden Four, Mildura Junior Four, Wentworth Junior Four, and then second in the Australian Championship Junior Four," Mr Salvestro said.
"It was a great outing, and much of it had to do with power, fitness and strength, as well as technique. At one time we were described as a water wheel. They were bloody good years."
Mr Salvestro said the decision to make the donation was based on a mutual belief the club will not make a comeback.
"One year we took off on a Friday afternoon after work to go to Penrith to compete. We arrived in Sydney at 3am, put the boat together, had a race, and drove home without barely any sleep.
"The roads back then weren't what they are today, nor were the cars. But we were determined to compete and I haven't seen a return of that mentality for this sport since.
"We held hope it might kick off again and who knows, it may in future. But for now we'd rather see it go to those who really need it."
Griffith Country Hope co-ordinator Bev Devery said she was in awe when the group contacted her about the donation.
"We're incredibly grateful," Ms Devery said.
"It's always lovely when this happens because we don't get any government funding and rely very much on sponsorship and fundraising.
"We pay for airfares for children that have to go to the city for treatment and sometimes that's monthly.
"We also help pay for schooling and utility bills which are very high at the moment. Sometimes parents have to give up work to help their children. It's very important to us that we keep this in the local community. We are hugely grateful," she said.
