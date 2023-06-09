LETTERS: Rates proposal appears panicked

As a Griffith rate payer, I am extremely concerned about Griffith City Council's special rate variation.
Council is seeking a 10.5 per cent increase every year for the next three years, which will be a total increase of 34.92 per cent.
Make no mistake, every person who lives in Griffith will be impacted by this, if it is approved by IPART.
Even if you are not a rate payer, your rent will increase year-on-year for the next three years, commercial leases will increase (business rates will almost double) and farmland will be more expensive than Wagga and Albury by 2026/27.
Do you think it is fair that ratepayers try to plug the financial hole that Council is trying to fix?
How is it fair for the citrus and winegrape growers, who have not had much income in the last few years to suddenly have to pay $5,645 a year (depending on the size of their land holding)?
Whilst I would be disappointed to see services in Griffith diminish, or a council restructure staff out of their jobs - I don't believe that the special rate variation of this scale is reasonable.
Surely council has been aware of their reserves for a number of years?
This would have to be highlighted by an auditors report?
This smacks of a panicked approach, without regard for the community.
I urge every person to read the budget and make this your business, make your voice heard and understand what this special rate variation will mean for you and your family.
Recent developments have created job opportunities in regional Australia, particularly in the field of edible insect farming.
According to the CSIRO, there are over 2,100 insect species consumed by two billion people from 130 countries, making edible insects a significant opportunity.
Australia has a unique advantage over other countries in insect farming.
Our country possesses distinct insect strains that perform well, and our seasonal conditions allow farmers to cultivate insects throughout the year.
The CSIRO's Edible Insects Industry Roadmap delves into the potential for Australia to enter the global market, which is currently valued at approximately A$1.4 billion.
Australia already has 14 insect farming businesses, and anyone with access to a shed and a willingness to learn could venture into this industry.
Crickets and mealworms are the most farmed insects, accepted as feed for livestock and pets in most jurisdictions.
Growing insects has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal farming, and their protein feed conversion efficiency is significantly higher.
Those interested in exploring this promising new industry could start by referring to the CSIRO Roadmap, available at research.csiro.au/edibleinsects
