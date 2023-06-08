A state-of-the-art cancer care centre has officially opened in Griffith.
The modern facility, located on Binya Street and offering bulk-billing, saw its first patients come through the doors on June 8.
The Cancer Care Griffith facility has been designed to offer a supportive and serene environment for patients and their families, showcasing the latest advancements and seamlessly integrating technology, research and patient-centred care.
The centre will mean patients from Griffith and surrounds will no longer need to travel long distances for treatment, offering radiation oncology, medical oncology, an oncology pharmacy and specialist consulting services.
"The most significant thing about this is that patients from Griffith don't need to travel five hours and then have their lives put on hold for what might be nine or eight weeks," chief operating officer Damien Williams said.
"This will not only alleviate the physical and emotional strain associated with cancer treatment but also enhance the quality of life for patients and their loved ones."
A central component of the centre is the newly installed Elekta Linear Accelerator treatment machine which incorporates the most up to date, sophisticated technology to target and destroy cancer cells.
Mr Williams said integral to the centre is the use of décor emanating a safe, comfortable and reassuring environment for patients who may spend hours and weeks on receiving treatment.
"We've made it as modern and as non-hospital like an experience as possible, with plenty of natural light," he said.
Adding to this is a sky-ceiling featuring the Murrumbidgee River directly above the new accelerator, as well as historic photos of Griffith.
Employment opportunities exist, with the centre set to expand its staff over the coming months.
"Our initial start-up comprises of eight permanent staff. We have recruited local team members as well as specialists from Wagga to live and work in Griffith. But we are looking for more pharmacists, nurses, and radiation therapists to build the team."
Griffith Cancer Care's consumer representative, Grant Hearn, said he is in awe of the work that has been invested to make the centre a reality.
"We're grateful for the professionalism, the kindness and caring, and the commitment to optimal cancer care here in Griffith," Mr Hearn said.
"This is about people and giving them the best care in the kindest possible way."
The centre was made possible with federal funding.
"One of the very first issues raised when I became the local federal MP was the need for this treatment facility - and so many people have worked enormously hard to see this day happen," Griffith's federal parliamentarian Sussan Ley, the Member for Farrer, said.
"It's taken combined effort and commitment from three levels government, community fundraising, and people with a shared passion to make sure rural Australia is not left behind in accessing modern health care and services."
Patients using the service will also be able to have their treatment bulk-billed, possible with funding from the state government.
"It's a great environment, well thought out and well planned," Member for Murray Helen Dalton said.
"It's wonderful for Griffith and surrounds, and a real game changer for us. To get that life saving treatment in the local area is terrific. I hope it's the beginning of a turnaround in health," Ms Dalton said.
