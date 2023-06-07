Yenda will crown a bush Masterchef with the advent of a camp cooking competition to be held at the Yenda Diggers Club later this month.
Grill lords from across the area are encouraged to take part in the inaugural event, whether their speciality be cast iron, slow cookers, barbecues or smokers.
Head chef and Reggie's Hospitality owner, Roderick Pieper, will be one of several judges for the competition and is expected to also be cooking up a storm for lunch.
Other demonstrations will feature by Lifestyle Living who will also provide prizes for the cooking champion and runner-up on the day.
Organsier Nathan Betts said it doesn't matter whether you are young, old, experienced or would like to learn the basics, the day is sure to have something for everyone.
"The aim is for it to be a great day out while also increasing visitation to the Diggers Club and Yenda itself," Mr Betts said.
READ MORE
"Those wishing to participate can set up on the Friday night beforehand and are also welcome to camp. Judging will concentrate on taste and uniqueness. I'm looking forward to seeing the creations."
While camp cooking and barbecuing have always been a way of life for Aussies, Mr Betts believes there was a particular surge during the days of lockdown.
"People couldn't go camping or go to restaurants so many took to their backyards to make a day of cooking a roast in a camp oven for some recreation," Mr Betts said.
"It's always been relatively popular in the area and I think the more people involved, the more versatility will be seen. It'd be a great way to share skills, stories and info on cooking and ways to do it.
"Personally I've seen just about everything that can be cooked on the open fire, from biscuits to pigs on spits, dampers, stews, roasts. There's a wide range of what you can do and there's something special that separates it from cooking in the kitchen. I'm looking forward to seeing what people come up with."
The event will be held from midday Saturday June 24 at the Yenda Diggers Club.
For more information and to book a spot, contact Nathan Betts on 0407 563 046.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.