The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Sikh Games celebrates 25 years in Griffith

By The Area News
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 25th Shaheedi Tournament in Griffith will get under way this weekend.
The 25th Shaheedi Tournament in Griffith will get under way this weekend.

SIKH GAMES

Tournament celebrates 25 years over long weekend

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.