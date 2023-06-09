Tournament celebrates 25 years over long weekend
Thousands of Sikhs will converge of Ted Scobie Oval, and the Griffith Regional Sports Centre for the 25th Shaheedi Tournament also known as the Sikh Games
Local artisans bring their best to market on Saturday
Held at De Bortoli Wines, the artisan markets open at 9am on Saturday. You can relax in the park with Ian Ippoliti providing some live music and Alaina's Kitchen serving up delicious treats.
City's premier tennis contest dates back more than 100 years
The 102nd MIA Open tennis tournament begins on Saturday at the Jack Shannon Tennis Courts. Three divisions will be played over three days.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Exploring the use of AI in creating art
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential. The exhibition runs until June 25.
Weekend nightlife
Picklez and Sanchez bring back R&B Fridays at the Area Hotel from 10pm. At the Griffith Exies you can catch Ian and the Collective from 7.30pm on Saturday. From 8pm on Saturday night you can catch Luke Beltrame's dulcet tones at the Griffith Leagues Club. DJs Rossi, Moony and Cirillo will be spinning tunes from 9pm on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Live music and fine wine on the farm
The Piccolo Family Farm hosts Sunday Blues with live music at the farms cellar door from midday on Sunday. Bring a picnic rug or chairs to enjoy the atmosphere, the bar will be open. Entry is $25 with parking on site available.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
