Picklez and Sanchez bring back R&B Fridays at the Area Hotel from 10pm. At the Griffith Exies you can catch Ian and the Collective from 7.30pm on Saturday. From 8pm on Saturday night you can catch Luke Beltrame's dulcet tones at the Griffith Leagues Club. DJs Rossi, Moony and Cirillo will be spinning tunes from 9pm on Saturday at the Area Hotel.

