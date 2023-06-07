With the proximity of the Capital Premier League competition, points at home that were already important are now crucial as Yoogali SC return home to take on Queanbeyan City at Solar Mad Stadium.
After the first eight games of the season, the top five of the CPL competition are separated by just five points, and Yoogali SC figurehead Darren Bailey feels that a close contest is great for everyone involved.
"That is what you want; you don't want to have just one team to be racing away with it because the competitiveness of a league makes it all the more enjoyable to play in," he said.
"It gives you that little bit more to be ready for each week."
The top two spots of the competition are occupied by Yoogali SC and Riverina rivals Wagga City Wanderers, and Bailey feels this shows that country teams should be taken seriously.
RELATED
"I think what has surprised a fair few people is who is at the top. I think country teams always get written off, so for us and Wagga to be up there is great for everyone," he said.
"We are the hunted teams now, and all the city teams that want to be at the top are coming for us as well."
The game against Queanbeyan this weekend is a shot at redemption against one of the only sides to take points off Yoogali this season.
"This week, a massive game against Queanbeyan, who are always a great side in this league and always near the top," he said.
"If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the last few years, they have shown that they can be right up there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.