Yoogali SC take on Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:03pm
With the proximity of the Capital Premier League competition, points at home that were already important are now crucial as Yoogali SC return home to take on Queanbeyan City at Solar Mad Stadium.

