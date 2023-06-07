The Griffith Swans have rebounded quickly after their first defeat of the season, coming away with a 45-37 win over Collingullie GP at Exies Oval.
It was a tight opening before a couple of turnovers forced by the Swans in the mid-court, and defence had them out to a 4-goal lead at the first change.
The Swans were again able to make a strong start to the second term, but the Demons fought back hard in the late stages to see the sides locked at 21-all at halftime.
The turnovers by their defenders were becoming the signature of the Swans' game as they were able to score points from the breaks to take a five-goal lead into the final break.
While it was an even start to the final quarter, the Swans were able to break away one final time to secure a 45-37 win over the Demons.
Coach Joh Munro was pleased with the way her side reacted after losing their first game of the season last weekend to Coolamon.
"It was another tough game, and we knew that it would be coming into it," she said.
"We had to stay focused and go back to what our strengths are, which is our ball movement. I was pleased to be able to grind that game out and recover.
"Last week, we probably dropped off a bit in the second half, so it was nice to be able to maintain throughout."
Munro said her side was focusing on their pressure off the ball as much as they could and was pleased to see that come into practice.
"That is a big focus for us, that one-on-one pressure and staying in play as much as possible so that we can force the pressure and the turnover," she said.
"We had to work really hard, and I think we did that really well."
Jenna Richards had a strong performance in the shooting circle scoring 32 of the Swan's 45 goals, and the Swan's coach continues to be impressed with her consistent improvement.
"She has been getting better throughout the season, and I have loved watching her develop," she said.
"She is such a strong and dependable player for us."
It was an impressive weekend across the court with yet another clean sweep, the Swans third of the season.
A reserve was able to come away with a 49-25 win over the Demons, which keeps them well and truly in the hunt for a top-three position, currently just two points behind Turvey Park.
B Grade has stayed just a win behind Turvey Park after a 39-16 victory over Collingullie, while the Swans C Graders have maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 50-17 win.
The Swans under 17s rounded out the day with a 48-9 win to stay equal second.
