The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans make amends with victory over Collingullie GP in Riverina Football Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have rebounded quickly after their first defeat of the season, coming away with a 45-37 win over Collingullie GP at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.