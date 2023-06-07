The Area News
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Roy Binks picked up Cricket Australia Community Coach of the Year award

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you have come through the junior ranks of Griffith Cricket in the last couple of decades, you will have come across the coaching of Roy Binks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.