If you have come through the junior ranks of Griffith Cricket in the last couple of decades, you will have come across the coaching of Roy Binks.
The dedicated mentor to many kids from Griffith and the surrounding area has been recognised by Cricket Australia after he was named Community Coach of the Year for 2023.
The award came as a shock for Binks, who received a signed cricket bat and engraved plate to acknowledge his achievements.
"It was very nice to see all of the comments that people were making. Very humbled by all of that," he said.
"They rang me in at the beginning of April and said that I was in the mix, and it went a bit quiet from there. Then I had a missed call from the ABC about three weeks ago, and Doc (Brett Docherty) sent me a text saying congratulations on the award."
For Binks, his long-term involvement and dedication to cricket come from the support of those around him.
"I take it as a bit of a reward for Griffith Cricket," he said.
"It is a great community to be involved with and a lot of great people. Blokes like Harro (Brenton Harrison) and Timmy (Rand) have always supported me and everyone else who has put their hand up to help out.
"The infectious enthusiasm of the kids and the parents that I have got to know over the years."
Binks sees his role as getting the kids started with the basics.
"I just know a few basics and teach that to the 5-13-year-olds and then hand them off to the more qualified blokes," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
