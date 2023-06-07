A teachers federation representative has applauded the move to separate MRHS sites.
NSW teachers federation organiser for rural and remote schools, Brett Bertalli, says time will be of the essence for the move.
"Current Year 11 students will commence their Year 12 studies in term four, meaning the NSW Education Authority (NESA) numbers have to be delivered across both sites in the next six to eight weeks," Mr Bertalli said.
"Delivering an identical curriculum across two sites has simply been impossible with four kilometres between them, coupled with the different cohort of students and their range of needs."
Mr Bertalli said while most staff at both sites welcomed the announcement, disruptions going forward are key concerns.
"Across the board, teachers were elated by the announcement," he said.
"Some indicated if the current model remained they would resign.
"Others were very concerned about the current cohort of students and disruptions during the transition.
"We know there were disruptions when the schools were amalgamated and we accept there will be disruptions to separate them.
"But I feel any disruption to the current cohort of students needs to be laid directly at the feet of the former minister for education Sarah Mitchell because she refused to acknowledged the issues that brought us to this point.
"The Teachers Federation will work with the Department of Education and the current minister to minimise disruptions to these students as much as possible."
He said efforts to retain teachers in Griffith and address staff shortages needs to be a part of the change, citing the resignation of a head teacher on the day of the announcement as a case in point.
"While separating the two sites and changing the model is necessary, it's not going to fix the staffing crisis we have in Griffith," he said.
"We now have 19 vacancies across the two sites, but we still had 15 before the merger.
"A big part of the problem is that we are a rural area but not recognised as one. We are in fact the only location in the western division that doesn't have incentive transfer schools.
"Teachers at incentive transfer schools get first choice to go to other locations after a period of service. Those transfer opportunities don't exist here.
"Teacher retention problems have existed for 20 years in Griffith and only improved incentives can change that in order to guarantee the quality of education of students."
