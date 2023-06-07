The Area News
Hanwood take down Cootamundra in Leonard Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:13am
Hanwood is continuing to run away with the lead in the Leonard Cup after picking up its sixth straight win to start the season after a 7-0 win over Cootamundra.

