Hanwood is continuing to run away with the lead in the Leonard Cup after picking up its sixth straight win to start the season after a 7-0 win over Cootamundra.
It was a fast start for the Hanwood side, with Bethany Piva finding the back of the net just four minutes into the game and the doubled that tally just nine minutes later.
Piva completed a first-half hat-trick just after the half-hour mark to send the Hanwood side into the break holding a 3-0 advantage.
Airlee Savage was able to make a fast start to the second half with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half to give Hanwood a 5-0 lead.
Savage completed her hat-trick in the 76th minute, but not to be outdone, Piva popped up with six minutes left to score her fourth of the afternoon and help Hanwood wrap up the three points with a 7-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Hanwood's Madden Shield side kept their top two hopes alive after coming away with a 2-1 win over Tolland thanks to goals from Laura Andreazza and Isabella Sartor.
