It was a glorious Saturday morning for the Griffith Netball Association junior season as it entered its sixth round.
The competition has also been readjusted to allow for even contests across the competition, and this weekend provided for just that.
In the Division Six competition, it was a nail-biter with the Little Divas able to hold on for a 7-6 win over Panthers while North Stars were able to pick up their second win of the season after a 17-4 win over Flaming Foxes.
Division Five leaders Stars were able to maintain their perfect start to the season with an 18-0 win over Little Firebirds, while Benny Mahon Construction was able to win on forfeit against Development Squad White.
In Division Five, Dal Broi Diamonds were able to come away with a commanding 25-0 win over Masters of North, while Lil Divas and Calabria Crystals also picked up victories.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
