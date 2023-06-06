It has been an impressive fortnight for the Griffith Blacks women's team as they have cemented their spot as favourites for the title after a second shutout win in succession.
Off the back of a commanding 65-0 win over CSU Reddies at home, the Blacks headed to Wagga to take on City, looking to move further clear of the competition.
Lavina Siale scored three tries while one each to Cornelia Tanielu, Amelia Lolotonga, Lele Katoa and Jacklyn Vidler helped the Blacketts secure a 39-0 victory.
It provides an imposing stat that the Griffith side has scored 104 unanswered points as they move three wins clear at the top of the table.
RELATED
The Blacks also have no issue with their points differential, with a 215 positive for and against, with the next nearest being Waratahs with +38.
The Griffith side will look to keep the good times rolling after the long weekend when they return home to take on Tumut before heading back to Wagga to take on Waratahs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.