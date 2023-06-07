LOCAL LEADER: Rate increase an impost on community

Griffith is a multicultural city with many community members living on low to medium incomes.
Griffith City Council proposed astronomical rate rise variation over a few years is both unacceptable and indicates an elected council that is not engaging with its own community.
The proposed increase shows the disconnect from understanding the stresses members of our multicultural community battle on a daily basis including rent stress, accommodation overcrowding, homelessness and the increasing costs of food, clothing, energy, healthcare, fuel and more.
A proposed rate variation will have severe impost on the community. It is said to be implemented in 2024, so then it will be significantly higher due to the assumed higher rate peg in the following years, coupled with increased costs of living.
The proposed rate hike has no meaningful reasons attached to it but simple ideals from a few. The population of Griffith has been shrinking and this proposal will see Griffith's population shrink even further, which will in fact diminish the economy overall.
Council should concentrate on what its basic role: usable roads, water quality, waste and community wellness.
This will strengthen and grow the town and encourage people to come and settle, instead of the 'leaving trend'. Keep the town in a happy state with improvement in the basic services.
Futuristic plans for structures that will stay dormant and underutilised at the expense for the wellness of the community is not the role of council.
Good management, awareness of the need for community wellness, does not need astronomical rate rises but modest rate rises if and when required and with proper due diligence.
