A saddle safari has managed to raise $1300 for charity Kidzfix in what was a pilot for an annual event to commence next year.
Although the journey was completed in the expected five day window, the anticipated distance increased to 140 kilometres as the team attempted to follow the winding Murrumbidgee.
Participants and horses alike were well in the mood for a feed and a drink when they arrived at the Whitton Malt House for a dinner to celebrate the feat on Saturday.
Organiser and Griffith man Brad Taylor said he was pleased with the experience and is excited to do it again next year.
"All in all, I'm happy with the whole experience," Mr Taylor said.
"We were lucky because we had fantastic weather. It could have gone either way, particularly given that the Hay plains are known to be windy.
"The hospitality of the station owners in our travels was fantastic, as was the Whitton Malt House, the Carrathool pub management and the Armstrongs of Corynnia Station."
Albeit challenging, Mr Taylor said participants on the safari had the experience of a lifetime.
"A part of the process was to improve everyone's riding skills. We had great feedback in that regard, with one rider commenting they had been having lessons for 30 years and had learnt more in that one week than they had in all that time.
"We had people from as far as the Mornington Peninsula who remarked how great it was to experience the outback in such away.
"Because there were also challenges, it brought people together and they've come away from this as friends. The sense of achievement was almost palpable."
Following the winding Murrumbidgee River increased the distance for the riders, something Mr Taylor said will be revised next year.
"Rivers tend to wind at a ratio of seven kilometres to one straight line kilometre. The Carrathool end of the river was particularly windy and we soon realised it was going to use up a lot of time with little distance accomplished. So we tried to cut as many loops as we could," he said.
"Oddly enough, I think the horses probably did it easier than the people," Mr Taylor laughed. "They're incredibly fit and no doubt would have been happy working on flat terrain for a change.
"I'm definitely looking forward to doing it again next year. This pilot was successful and we know what to expect now.
"Next year we'll include a charity auction and other entertainment at the Whitton Malt House. I'm very much looking forward to doing it again," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
