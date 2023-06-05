Former World Brazillian Jiun Jitzu champion Anthony Perosh is returning to Griffith RMA to deliver a training seminar this week.
Perosh will guide new and experienced students through the skills and knowledge of one of the fastest growing martial arts codes in the world.
Brazilian Jiun Jitzu (BJJ) is a self-defence martial art that includes grappling, ground fighting and submission holds.
The retired Australian professional mixed martial artist competed in the Light Heavyweight division of the UFC during his career.
Having him will be a boon for the martial arts school which, like all gyms and indoor sports centres, was one of the first outlets to be forced closed and one of the last to re-emerge during the pandemic.
Co-owner and Sensei Frank Cirillo said he is excited to have Perosh back.
"He hasn't been here since 2020 so I'm sure it's going to be interesting to hear what his journey has been like in recent years," he said.
"Having him deliver this seminar is also going to be hugely inspirational. Having high profile guests is a great sign for the school. To be a student of his and to be graded by him is a privilege."
Cirillo says the popularity of BJJ is fast growing in Griffith and is especially popular with backpackers.
READ MORE
"Because it's so popular overseas, it's almost like a comfort zone for backpackers as well as a social opportunity," Cirillo said.
"It's hard to believe that at one time it never existed here in Griffith.
"Now we have 50 adults and some 30 kids involved. There's also an outlet in Leeton run by a student of mine which is growing a huge base.
"The thing about BJJ is it's one of those sports where you're constantly on the hunt for new defensive and offensive moves.
"We're all really looking forward to catching up with Anthony and broadening our skill range," Cirillo said.
The seminar will be held 6pm Wednesday June 7 at Griffith RMA.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.