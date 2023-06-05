The Proten Community Cup will head into the long weekend break with the Narrandera Lizards men's team and Barellan Rams women's side in the box seat, with both Ivanhoe nipping at their heels.
Barellan confirmed their favouritism for the 2023 women's premiership with a 40-0 shutout of traditional heavyweights Goolgowi. Barellan is yet to concede a point against them this season.
In all games, a number of players back up for other teams, a tradition in the competition, especially in the rounds played in Ivanhoe.
Hillston got their first win of the season over premiers Narrandera with a fantastic 20-4 performance, while the Ivanhoe Hens were way too strong at home for the Rankins Springs Dragonettes, running in nine tries in a 48-4 win.
Barellan and Ivanhoe are so far undefeated, with the Rams just ahead on for and against.
The first of the men's games was a back-and-forth affair between Barellan and Goolgowi. A couple of times, Goolgowi built a substantial lead, only for Barellan to come back and sneak their way in front.
Goolgowi played very strong through the middle with a fast defensive line, but Barellan defied them numerous times with some classy play out wide and a strong kicking game, along with some poor Goolgowi discipline in places.
After gaining a 22-20 lead late in the second half, the Rams fell away as Goolgowi dominated the last 10 minutes to win 32-22.
In the second game, both Hillson and Narrandera came over with a couple short on the bench. With regular prop Nick Brett playing at halfback, you'd be forgiven for thinking Narrandera's attack might not be as slick as usual, but in a fantastic display, they improved on last week's efforts at Barellan and put on one of the few 40+ point scores in Protein Cup history.
Only a couple of desperate Hillston try-savers kept them in the game early, but Narrandera ran away with it in the second half, including two long-range tries from kick returns from young fullback Jakeem Morgan, Final score was 40-8.
In the late game, Ivanhoe hosted Rankins Springs at home for the second time after a memorable 2-0 clash in the rain in 2019.
Rankins Springs was no different from the other travelling sides, missing a few on the bench, but muscled up in the middle to give Ivanhoe a strong clash.
Ivanhoe scored two tries to get out to an 8-0 lead before Rankins Springs centre Kane Wilson crossed out wide to make it 8-6 at halftime.
In the second half, Ivanhoe hooker Patrick Little ripped the Dragons ruck to shreds several times and scored two tries, but Rankins Springs remained in the game through another backline movement setting up Tom McIntyre out wide again.
A couple of late tries through tired Dragons middles below the score out to 30-12.
Ivanhoe with a good performance at home to honour the late Terry Huntly and John Bunyan.
The competition will break for the King's Birthday before resuming in Rankins Springs on June 17.
