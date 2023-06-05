Police investigate house, car fires

Police say they hold suspicions over two fire-related incidents that occurred around the same time at the weekend.
Police say around 3am Sunday morning, they and Griffith Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters attended a Langley Street address where a car was discovered engulfed in flames.
The car was parked in a driveway, rousing suspicions it may have been deliberately lit.
Meanwhile at around the same time, emergency services were called to a house fire on Hamilton Road, Bilbul.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by around 8am.
At this stage both are being treated separately.
READ MORE
In other matters, police have charged several people with drink driving offences over the past week.
An 18-year-old L-plater will face Griffith Local Court after he was allegedly detected driving with mid-range PCA and unsupervised along Merrigal Street around 3.15am last Thursday. He will face court June 17.
In addition, officers say around 4am on Monday, a 55-year-old woman was found driving along Coolah Street with an allegedly mid-range level of alcohol. She will face Griffith Local Court August 9.
Police allege 42-year-old man was also detected driving along Harward Road around 11.20pm on May 31 with an alcohol concentration in the mid-range, and will appear in court July 12.
Meanwhile, police allege that around 9.30pm on Saturday, a 60-year-old woman driving on Watkins Avenue. The woman was issued an infringement for low-range drink driving.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.