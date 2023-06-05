The Area News
Investigations underway into Bilbul house fire and Langley Street car fire

By The Area News
Updated June 5 2023
Police investigate house, car fires
Police say they hold suspicions over two fire-related incidents that occurred around the same time at the weekend.

