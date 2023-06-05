The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Alexis Harrison selected for School Sport Australia, Australian Football Girls 12 Years and Under Championship

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 5 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a strong showing at the NSW Australian Football Primary Schools Girls 12 and Under Championship trial, Alexis Harrison was one of the lucky few to be selected for NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.