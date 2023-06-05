After a strong showing at the NSW Australian Football Primary Schools Girls 12 and Under Championship trial, Alexis Harrison was one of the lucky few to be selected for NSW.
The Griffith East student made the trip to Batemans Bay as part of the Southern Inland also with fellow Griffith East student Ruby Kenny, and while it was a tough two-day carnival as a team, that didn't stop Alexis from impressing the scouts.
For Alexis, it has been a long journey to get to this point. Having been playing footy since Auskick and then moving on to be a member of the Junior Griffith Swans side, it was a nice change to be playing only against girls.
While the Southern Inland side picked up two wins from five games, Alexis was able to kick three goals, including one from 35 metres out.
Alexis will now have two months to prepare for the School Sports Australia Australian Football Girls Championship, which will be held in Lavington in August.
Griffith East's Andrew Noad said that Alexis's achievements were a testament to her hard work.
"Alexis is a great role model for the other young girls around the school and shows what hard work and dedication can bring," he said.
Looking into the future, the talented footballer has hopes of making it to the AFLW with Essendon being the first choice.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
