Residents will look to the stars for inspiration with the return of David Malin: Winning Sky Photo's Exhibition next week.
After not being held last year due to flooding and affected roads, the exhibition will return to the shire for its fourth year, beginning in Goolgowi on June 13.
The evening event will be an opportunity for residents to not only admire the work of winners from the most recent David Malin awards, but to also learn tips and tricks for capturing incredible stills of the night sky, as well as learn more about the mysteries of our galaxy through several film screenings.
Delivered through South West Arts (SWA) and Carrathool Shire Council among other affiliates, SWA administration officer Brooke Doughty said the Carrathool region is an ideal location for night sky photography.
"We're really looking forward to bringing this back because this shire is the perfect place to see the night sky and the milky way in all its glory," Ms Doughty said.
READ MORE
"You only need to be an Australian resident to enter the David Malin Awards, and we hope this event will encourage residents to enter next time around.
"Dr David Malin is a world-renowned astrophotographer and the one who introduced the way to saturate astronomy photographs. He personally picks the winners each year where they are awarded at the Sydney Powerhouse Museum.
"This exhibition will provide attendees with the skills to do photography at home, as well as information about astronomy so people know what they are looking for."
Ms Doughty hopes for good number of attendees in each town based on the popularity of the event in the past.
"Last time around we had around 150 in Hillston alone. This year we're expanding the footprint to Merriwagga and Rankin Springs, so we hope to see even more interest."
The free event will be held from 5pm at community halls in Hillston, Carrathool, Merriwagga, Rankins Springs, and Goolgowi.
More information, including dates of each event, can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.