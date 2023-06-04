The Black and Whites have made the most of the drop points from DPC Roosters to take hold of second place on the ladder with a 38-6 win over Hay Magpies at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a tightly contested start to the game, and there was little to separate the two sides at the break.
Gospel Toru and Paula Naidike crossed for the home side, but Hay wasn't far behind, with Sosiceni Verenalewa crossing for the Magpies try as they went into halftime behind 12-6.
The Black and Whites were able to run away with the game in the second half to secure the two points.
Naidike was able to complete his hat-trick while tries to Solo Toru, George Broome, and Naashon Mataora helped the Panthers secure a 38-6 win.
The Panthers will head to DPC to take on the Roosters after the long weekend.
