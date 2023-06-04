The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites hold out Hay Magpies in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites have made the most of the drop points from DPC Roosters to take hold of second place on the ladder with a 38-6 win over Hay Magpies at Solar Mad Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.