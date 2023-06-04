Balancing budget not easy, but what will rates increase be spent on?

For those of us who run their own household budget - however successfully, it seems easy to think if you were paid to do that same job, it'd be easy.
Like, all you have to do is look at income less expenses to find your surplus right?
But when it comes to government budgets, a common mistake is to think they're as simple as our household budgets. But they simply aren't.
For instance, most households don't provide services to the general public at less than a commercial rate of return. Which is to say, entry into the library, swimming pool or museum isn't charged at a rate which would cover the cost of providing that service.
Some of those services are charged but it's very rarely about making a profit but simply covering the cost.
It's part of the reason why a privately-owned swimming pools don't open to general public - it's far too costly to provide the level of service expected, so the job falls to government.
It's why it's so important for Griffith City Council to get their budgets right as they look to levy a higher cost from homeowners, businesses and farmers through their rates.
Covering the cost of diesel that goes into the rubbish truck or the road maintenance crew truck is an inescapable cost and that cost has gone up significantly.
Asking for an increase past the rate peg set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal will rarely be popular.
Everyone's costs are rising, and Griffith City Council's proposed special rate variation will mean everyone else feels the pressure even more.
So, simply asking for an increase won't be enough for residents to accept the rate variation - we need to know where the money is going.
The information sessions which will be hosted through August are a great opportunity for council to share with ratepayers what the rate increase will be used for.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.