DPC Roosters have scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to come from behind to pick up a draw against West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
The home side was able to a strong start with a quickfire double to Tom Connors, and one to Cameron Miller, had the Mallee Men leading 16-0 after the opening 20.
Logan Collins and Tim Dore had West Wyalong in a commanding position of 26-0 before Apenisa Driti pulled it back to 26-6 at halftime.
The Roosters were able to make a strong start to the second half as tries to Jonathon Sila and Samuel Storey had the DPC side back in the hunt.
Shannan Cooper and a third to Connors would have thought that the points would be safe with the Mallee Men leading 26-18 with 13 minutes remaining.
RELATED
The Roosters had other ideas, however, and swung the game inside the final nine minutes.
Kane Simpson got the come-back train moving with a try with nine minutes left, and a second to Storey had the margin at 36-30 with four minutes left.
With time winding down, Joey Peato crossed, leaving it for a conversion from Josh Veivers after the siren saw the scores locked at 36-all.
After the long weekend, the Roosters will return home to take on the Black and Whites while West Wyalong heads to Lake Cargelligo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.