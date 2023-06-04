The Yenda Blueheelers have picked up the necessary two points at home to Yanco-Wamoon if they want to be a contender for the top-five positions.
Heading into the round, the Hawks were a win ahead of the Blueheelers, so taking points at Wade Park was the target heading into the weekend, but that would be no easy feat with the home side missing some senior heads.
Despite the absences, the Yenda side was able to come away with a 40-22 win which is exactly what coach James Dole wanted from the weekend.
"We put an onus on that at the start of the week. We had five of our top five senior troops out at the moment, and we knew it was going to be a big ask," he said.
"We have lacked a bit of cohesion in the last couple of weeks, and I think we prepared really well this time. It was something that we changed and put a precedent on prepping well and preparing well on the day as well.
"Couldn't be prouder of the young boys who went out there and put in that performance."
It was the visitors who were able to make the better of the starts and get the first points on the board as Dylan Ingram crossed in the corner.
Yenda hit back quickly as Todd Granger and Dayne Butler scored within four minutes of each other, but the Hawks looked set to take the lead into the break, with Elwyn Ravu able to find his way over.
The Blueheelers didn't fade away, however, as Charlie Tiaina and Brock Potts got over five minutes before the break to give the home side a 22-12 lead at the break.
It was a strong start to the second half as Jacob Busnello found his way over, and it went from bad to worse for the Hawks as Rowan Matthews was sent to the sin bin.
RELATED
Despite being down a man, the Hawks were able to breathe life into the game, and when Jack Cooper got over, it was back to a 12-point game.
The sides traded tries as George Vito crossed for Yenda, but it was answered by a second Ravu try, but with Elwyn injured while scoring, the Hawks were up against it.
It wasn't until a chip across from Bushnell was pounced on by Jyden Smith with five to go put the game to bed.
Unfortunately, crowd unrest on the far side left officials with no other option than to end the game with five minutes remaining.
Dole was most pleased with his side's attitude.
"Our attitude was probably what killed us last week, and we didn't go out there and re-invent the wheel or do anything different all it was was just the attitude to turn up for one another in defence," he said.
"Without the senior players there, it was why we knew we had to lift, and they definitively did that.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.