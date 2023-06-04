The tough task to back up their second win of the season in Wagga this weekend for the Griffith Blacks proved to be just that.
The Blacks fell behind early but were able to stay within striking range when Naseri Taifali got the Griffith side's first points of the afternoon.
Wagga City were again able to break away before the Blacks were again able to bounce back with a try to Mitchell White with eight minutes to go in the first half with Griffith trailing 31-14 at the break.
That was as good as it got for the Blacks as the City side were able to run away with the game in the second half to keep the Griffith side scoreless in the second 40 to come away with a 72-14 victory.
It was an equally difficult afternoon for the Blacks second graders as they fell to a 57-7 defeat with Ledua Tikoigau scoring the only try for the Griffith side.
It was a closer affair in the third grade clash by tries to Epeli Serukabaivata and Tikoigau weren't enough for the Blacks as they fell 29-14.
The Blacks will return home after the long weekend to take on Tumut.
