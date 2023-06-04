The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks fall to Wagga City in Southern Inland Rugby

By Liam Warren
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tough task to back up their second win of the season in Wagga this weekend for the Griffith Blacks proved to be just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.