After a tough defeat at home last weekend, the Griffith Swans have rebounded in a big way after coming away with a 72-point win over Collingullie GP at Exies Oval.
It was a bit of a wasteful start from both sides, with early set shots being missed, and it wasn't until 13 minutes into the first term that the Swans were able to get the first major of the game through Patrick Payne, who finished with two for the term to see Griffith up by eight at the first change.
Sam Daniel kicked his first in his 100th midway through the second term, while Payne had his third to help the Swans break away to a 29-point lead at the main break.
The home side was able to run away with the game from there as they kicked five goals to none, and it didn't get much better for the Demons in the final term.
Daniel kicked two second-half goals while debutant Bailey Morrissey also kicked two majors, and it took until three minutes into time on in the final term for Colligullie GP to end their wait for a second-half goal as the Swans walked away with a 14.17 (101) to 3.11 (29) victory.
For coach Greg Dreyer it was just the response he asked from his side.
"We have had more conversions than we have training just about our preparation and attitude because that is what we have been talking about all season," he said."
The second half saw the Swans able to hold the Demons to just 13 points in a true showing of the Swans defensive ability.
"Defence is the key at the moment. If we can keep defending well, we have enough confidence in our attack that we can match it with most things," he said.
"It's just a bit of consistency from us, and it is probably a bit of a hangover from last year, but I think they realise that they have to turn up every week; there are no easy games."
Dreyer was pleased with the efforts of Morrissey and Daniel, who are at opposite ends of their careers.
"He (Morrissey) was nervous to start, but it sort of clicked in the second, and he was able to get a few tackles and then ended up with two goals which is a great effort from him," he said.
"He (Daniel) has been really good for a bit of time, and now in the coaching ranks, he is coming along really well."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
