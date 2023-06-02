The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Toganmain Woolshed is set to begin the long task of preservation and restoration with a massive working bee

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restoration and preservation work on the Toganmain Woolshed is a big task. Photo by Darren Ripper
Restoration and preservation work on the Toganmain Woolshed is a big task. Photo by Darren Ripper

For one massive weekend, a working bee will be held out at the Toganmain Woolshed as the committee continues to work at preserving and protecting the shed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.