Griffith Base Hospital's emergency department (ED) appears to be in good standing, according to the results of a patient survey.
According to the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Emergency Department Patient Survey 2021-22, 64 per cent rated health professionals who helped them in emergency as very good and 57 per cent also highly rated the care they received.
Asked whether the care and treatment provided helped, 67 per cent responded that it did and only nine per cent said they had to return to an ED within 48 hours of being discharged.
88 per cent said they were treated with respect and dignity in ED, 67 per cent agreed the facility was very clean, and 81 per cent said they had sufficient privacy.
The largest demographic who responded to the survey, done via post and online, were as old as 17 (35 per cent), 18 to 34 (18 per cent) and 35 to 54 (17 per cent).
In recent times, a patient experience officer has been appointed to the emergency department to make patients, carers and families feel welcomed and safe.
Griffith's Sarah Grant has worked in maternity, the outpatient specialist clinics and now supports the hospital's bed manager with rostering and sick leave.
"Emergency departments can be overwhelming; people are not at their best. But I love people and I love helping people," Ms Grant said.
"As a mother, I have been there with my children, and as a family we have been there due to a trauma. I also have a brother with special needs. So I have the scope of experience, and a personal perspective that gives me the empathy needed.
"I help them to understand complex information and what they can expect - I go into each conversation to firstly find out what they already know and then find out if there is anything else they want to know, or what I can do to make them feel more comfortable. There's lots of chatting, warm blankets, tea and coffee.
"Reassuring them that they are being cared for by an amazing team, who are approachable and always happy to help, makes those long waits easier and decreases people's anxiety."
While the job has its challenges, Ms Grant said she wouldn't give it up for the world.
"I feel really grateful to have this role, and in a community like Griffith where people stop you in the street to say thank you. You are constantly reminded that you are making a positive difference," Ms Grant said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
