A teacher at Western Riverina Community School has shaved her head - proudly standing behind a loved one and raising money for a children's cancer support service in the process.
Brenda McKinnon cut her hair on May 26 at the school - creating a small festival with cupcakes for sale, guessing competitions and even offering students at the school the chance to cut some of Ms McKinnon's hair for a ten dollar donation.
Money raised will be going to Redkite - a support service for children diagnosed with cancer, offering counselling as well as practical and financial support for children and their families.
Ms McKinnon was inspired to take action after a beloved family member was diagnosed with ovarian cancer - losing her hair to chemotherapy.
"I'm inspired by the work that Redkite does and wanted to support them by raising funds through my event," she said.
Head of teaching and learning Jasmine Dossetor said it was nice to see the school get behind the cause - especially with students Kayden Frost and Charlie Munday also shaving their heads in support of the fundraiser and their teacher.
"It was amazing. The kids all pulled together ... they really got behind our teacher Brenda and the two students," she said.
"The kids had great camaraderie throughout the school which is amazing. It's the first time we've done an event like that - we're often raising money for bits and pieces, but because this one was a bit more personal, the kids got really behind it and got involved."
"I think we're just really proud of the three of them, it was a huge thing for all of them."
In addition to the money raised for Redkite, the hair itself will be donated to a charity that makes wigs for cancer patients.
The school raised a massive $1387.50 in cash donations, and with online donations added to the pot, Ms McKinnon has raised over $4000 for Redkite - blitzing past her initial goal of $1000.
