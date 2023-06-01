Twelve months after approving a controversial application to install frost fans in the Nericon area, council has received at least one application to install more.
The 29 fans approved last year have now been completed, set to be operating only at times of frosts to protect citrus plantations.
It's expected the latest application will come before council at a future date, according to Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran.
"We have another application which, as I understand, will be for an area on the other side of the lake. Because of the proximity away from any community, I don't expect they would affect people," Cr Curran said.
READ MORE
"It's one of those issues where we know we have to keep our frost fan policy up to date because the applications we receive won't all be the same."
Cr Curran says there is potential the latest application could be met with similar disdain.
"It's a difficult one because we are an agricultural area and we want to encourage agriculture but we also have to make sure we look after our residents as well," he said.
"While we have seen push-back in the past, we haven't seen anything as of late.. I imagine it will come up in a council meeting because while applications are to move with the policy, based on history, there very well could be objections."
"Typically the fans have been used for the production of nuts, with citrus growers having discovered the benefits of them in more recent times. So this is something that could reoccur again in future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.