Its been four long years since it was last held, but now it appears the Darlington Point Spring Festival will finally get underway again this September.
Murrumbidgee Regional Council endorsed the event at its May ordinary meeting, on the condition a traffic management plan be established to close Hay Road and McAlister Street for the event.
Prior to COVID disruptions, the festival had been run for ten years, attracting hundreds to the Murrumbidgee River town to carouse market and food stalls, enjoy music, a classic car display and children's entertainment.
With council approval in place, the Darlington Point Town Life Committee will begin planning for the event to take place Saturday September 16, 10am until 2pm.
"It will be run much the same as we have had it in past years and it will be great to have it again after such a long time," committee member Sue Mitchell said.
"Currently we're sending out expressions of interest to stall holders and food providers. We're having a meeting with members in the next few days to go over other plans. But it is very exciting we have been approved and can get it back underway."
Murrumbidgee Council mayor, Ruth McRae said having the festival again will be boon for tourism in Darlington Point.
"COVID-19 has made lots of these community festivals very difficult to run and its a great sign that we are coming out of that dormant period," Cr McRae said.
"Re-energising and re-focusing the community to get involved is really important. The committee is eager to get it going again and council is very happy to support them. It's a great opportunity to do something positive rather than mark time which was what many were forced to do through the pandemic.
"At the moment council is working through compliance regarding road closures on the day which will allow the general public to pedestrianise around the festival. That will be worked on in the coming months, but otherwise it appears all systems are go."
