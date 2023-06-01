The Area News
Darlington Point Spring Festival to make comeback after four years

By Allan Wilson
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Its been four long years since it was last held, but now it appears the Darlington Point Spring Festival will finally get underway again this September.

