The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Roosters to take on Mallee Men on June 4

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Simpson in action for the DPC Roosters last year. Photo, file
Robbie Simpson in action for the DPC Roosters last year. Photo, file

Following a 14-point victory over the Hay Magpies on May 28, Darlington Point - Coleambally will head to Ron Crowe Oval for what is expected will be a difficult affair against the Mallee Men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.