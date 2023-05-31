Following a 14-point victory over the Hay Magpies on May 28, Darlington Point - Coleambally will head to Ron Crowe Oval for what is expected will be a difficult affair against the Mallee Men.
Coach Ben Jeffery is unsure what capacity his DPC will be in due to some niggling injuries sustained at last weekends game in Hay, but he says he is confident nonetheless.
"We were patchy last week so we'll just try and improve on a few areas that need work. Hopefully that keeps us moving forward," Jeffery said.
"We are a little light with injuries at the moment. Keeping the same team on the path week by week has been a struggle, but in the end that's the game we play. I'm optimistic overall.
"We may not have Guy Thompson this Sunday because he suffered a lower back injury and there's another player who has a crook shoulder. But we'll wait and see how we fare.
"The Mallee Men are always tough when you play them on their home ground. Ask any side in Group 20 and they'll say the same thing. But if we can get points early, I think we'll have a good chance of taking them."
It'll be the first time the side will play West Wyalong this season and Jeffery said the Roosters defence skills will be everything in the fixture.
"We want to turn ourselves into a hard team to score against. Sometimes we do this well but other times we don't. We're trying to make ourselves a little more consistent in that regard," he said.
"The Mallee Men have a young squad that is building well. They definitely weren't easy to beat last year and I'm expecting much of the same this time around.
"If everyone is on deck and we get it right in the tackle, hopefully we can compile a good strike record. We already gel well together and we'll keep building on that," Jeffery said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
