The Griffith Swans will have a crack at redemption this weekend following their loss to the Coolamon Hoppers at Griffith on Saturday.
While Griffith managed to kick the first three goals, confidence got the better of them and allowed the Hoppers to swiftly head the side within the first quarter.
Things didn't change much from there, with Coolamon remaining in front to finish 82 to 49.
Griffith's best players were Nathan Richards, Nicholas Conlan, James Girdler, Patrick Payne, Dean Simpson, and Taine Moraschi.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer said poor execution and kicking was the key issue on the field for his side, and the team will need to regroup and take on Collingullie with a different attitude this weekend.
"We turned the ball over too easily, not necessarily from pressure but from poor execution and bad defence," Dreyer said.
"We've had a good chat about this. Our focus now will be on our intensity.
READ MORE
"Coolamon have had a slow start this season and had several players out on Saturday. They were in a position where they desperately wanted a win. I think we took them for granted, especially when we started off in front. For some reason we just stopped and they got ahead.
"This weekend will have everything to do with how we approach the game, which is to treat the opposition like they are the top side"
Dreyer believes the upcoming fixture will be an opportunity for his side to turn things around.
"Collingullie are always tough but they are in a similar situation to what Coolamon were. They haven't had the best start so they are going to be desperate to stay in touch with the top five," he said.
"We need to focus on our abilities - that will be key at training on Thursday. We need a better approach and if we are going to compete, we need to be consistent each week. It will be a good test for us."
Griffith will again have the home ground advantage, hosting Collingullie at Ex-Servicemns Field 1 from 2pm this Saturday June 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.