Griffith Women in Business were excited to host local entrepreneur and now-international businesswoman Vicki Engsall - who runs The Jojoba Company.
Ms Engsall met the ladies at Cocoa and Bean cafe for a breakfast, sharing her story and advice for those building up their own companies.
"We grew up over in Yenda. My dad grew the farm, we decided to start a business selling the jojoba - he was one of the first," Ms Engsall explained.
"It's a desert shrub, native to America but CSIRO brought a strain here. I quit my job as a teacher and went with him to start selling jojoba ... it's been a big learning journey along the way."
President of the Griffith Women in Business Jacinda Violi said she thought the event had gone really well, and thanked Cocoa and Bean for hosting it.
"Breakfast is a good changeup, it was a nice intimate event for mingling," she said.
"Because jojoba is grown locally, the women here were really interested in having a locally grown product that's now become an icon ... We had really good feedback, we're all about highlighting our local champions."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Violi and Ms Engsall had been friends for a while as Ms Violi assisted with Ms Engsall's makeup for Jojoba Company promo shoots and both were pleased to be able to arrange a visit.
"I've wanted to bring her here to Griffith, and she wanted to give back to the community. She's gifted us her time to come back," Ms Violi said.
Ms Engsall said that if attendees took one thing from her talk, it would be some inspiration.
"I hope people got some ideas and insight into how to start a business ... I just hope that they be inspired to follow their passion and if they have a business idea, to persevere."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.