The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Women in Business hosted co-founder of The Jojoba Company Vicki Engsall for an enlightening talk

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-founder of the Jojoba Company Vicki Engsall and Karen Cauduro from Seeds of Wellness. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Co-founder of the Jojoba Company Vicki Engsall and Karen Cauduro from Seeds of Wellness. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Women in Business were excited to host local entrepreneur and now-international businesswoman Vicki Engsall - who runs The Jojoba Company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.