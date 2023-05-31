The Area News
Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 10:30am
Founding GWIB president Belinda Johns, mentee Dominique Betts and current GWIB president Jacinda Violi. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Griffith Women in Business are on the lookout for mentees for this year's mentorship program, with ten local women keen to offer their expertise and guidance to new starters.

