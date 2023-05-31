Griffith Women in Business are on the lookout for mentees for this year's mentorship program, with ten local women keen to offer their expertise and guidance to new starters.
The mentorship program is a highlight of the year for Griffith Women in Business, who are in their third year of co-ordinating the annual program and have seen it grow consistently.
Belinda Johns from Griffith Women in Business explained that they were on the lookout to match mentees with people with similar goals, rather than in the same field.
"We're not trying to match people in the same industry, but more, someone with the same sort of goals or someone we think could really guide them to reach what they're aiming for," she said.
"We match them up, then it's a one-on-one relationship that we introduce at a dinner event. We set some expectations and guidance on how the program should run ... We're not there to tell you what to do, but just having that one-on-one with someone who has had a long career or been in an unrelated profession and can give you their perspective."
Ms Johns said they were thrilled to have so many mentors signing up this year - and had even dropped the prices of being a member to ensure all had the opportunity to benefit from a mentor.
"The only thing we ask is to be a Women in Business member, that's only 50 dollars annually. We lowered the prices because cost of living is going up, so we thought we'd go down."
READ MORE
Dominique Betts, owner of Watts Tripping Electrical, applied for the mentorship program last year, and encouraged all to get involved.
"It was excellent, I was matched with someone in a similar industry. They were experiencing similar challenges and benefits," she said.
"It doesn't matter if they're a business owner, or a new mum returning to work - the mentorship program would be great. They do a really good job of considering who you should be matched with."
Applications are open now, and close on June 20.
More information and applications are available at visit griffithwomeninbusiness.org.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.