The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

$3000 raised for 11th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A past years charity golf day being set up. Picture, supplied
A past years charity golf day being set up. Picture, supplied

It was a record attendance for the 11th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day, with around 100 players taking to the fairway on May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.