It was a record attendance for the 11th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day, with around 100 players taking to the fairway on May 20.
As a result, around $3000 was raised for research into the Cystic Fibrosis and organiser Troy Campbell said he was stoke with the results.
"I think it was probably the biggest turnout we've ever had. Last year we had around 80 players and that figure was certainly surpassed," Campbell said.
"We managed to raise around $3000 but counting is ongoing so it could be more.
"The highlight for me was the amount of people who were there and seeing them all enjoying themselves for a worthy cause," he said.
The Serafins, Brad, Jacob and Charlie combined with Colin Woodward to win the event, while the runners up were Craig Barrington, Jeff Wiscombe, Mark Townsend and Colin Woodward.
Campbell said an influx of female players guaranteed a busy day on the green.
"We had a lot of the regulars there but also plenty of new faces, including many women who made up three sides," he said.
"As a result we had to quickly come up with some additional prizes for the winning ladies side and the runners up. It's terrific this happened because it indicates the event is growing and attracting more and more people. I hope to see them all turn out again next year," Campbell said.
He congratulated winners on the day, extending his deep gratitude to those who took part as well as the golf club for holding it.
"It's the people that make this happen year after year, those organising and participating, and all funds go to a good cause," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
