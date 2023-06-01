The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

An irrigator has called for an investigation into the quality of the water that sustains the MIA

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrigator Sally Jones, in a foot of the slurry that her sediment traps had caught from less than 200ML of water. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Irrigator Sally Jones, in a foot of the slurry that her sediment traps had caught from less than 200ML of water. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Concerns over the purity and quality of the MIA's water supply have grown, with increased sediment and pollution flowing into the supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.