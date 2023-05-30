MIA irrigators can expect interruptions this winter as Murrumbidgee Irrigation prepares to commence a program of repairs and maintenance.
Water outages are expected to vary in areas where there are planned works, and a key focus of the company will be to minimise impacts to water supply for customers.
"We will be working closely with customers and using our storage along the network to minimise supply interruptions. Customers will be updated as things progress," Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones said.
"We are also contacting customers impacted by the works about their critical watering needs such as frost protection for citrus."
Mr Jones said a key focus will be to ensure community safety.
"We are conscious works can impact people who live, work and travel in the area. In place we have a process to keep customers and affected community members informed well in advance," he said.
The automation works will put Murrumidgee Irrigation's integrated network to the test over the coming months.
It's expected WaterNSW maintenance on Gogelderie and Berembed Weirs throughout June and July, as well as higher water use for winter crops, will add to this.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation's major projects during winter include the automation of outlets and regulators in the MIA, as well as construction of the new 5000 ML Roach's Surge Reservoir near Yanco.
The reservoir is due to be completed at the end of the year, with the full suite of automation works to be delivered by June 2024.
"With around 85 per cent of our channel system now automated, completing it across the rest of our network will help us deliver to customers in the best way possible," Mr Jones said.
The program will continue in parallel with other works, including channel bank repairs, desilting and pump shed maintenance.
More information can be found at www.mirrigation.com.au/works/projects and on the Murrumbidgee Irrigation's Facebook page.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
